Digital personal data protection: The rules are a flickery lighthouse and following them won’t be easy
Summary
India has finally set sail on privacy enforcement online, but this voyage is unlikely to be smooth. The law promises meaningful control of personal data to every individual. Yet, the rules are full of riddles for businesses trying to comply. Here is a look at some.
At its core, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), whose Rules were issued recently, makes consent king. No personal data may be processed without “free, specific, informed, unconditional and unambiguous" consent for a “specific purpose."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story