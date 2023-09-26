Digital personal data protection: Update this law to the age of AI

Digital personal data protection: Update this law to the age of AI5 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:21 PM IST
India should consider revisiting some of its provisions to enable more effective AI operations without compromising privacy
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023 marks a pivotal moment in India’s data governance, one that will significantly influence the trajectory of artificial intelligence (AI). With its focus on personal data processing, this law will have AI systems deployed to obtain explicit user consent, deliver comprehensive multilingual notices and adhere to predefined data usage objectives, thereby curtailing indiscriminate data scraping practices. This transformation carries profound implications for the AI ecosystem, given its fundamental reliance on data for training and progression.