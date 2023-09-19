Digital platforms should be wired for rule compliance4 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Transactions in the digital realm can be designed to ensure that all regulatory conditions are properly met
Laws and regulations describe the constraints within which a society functions. They do so, in part, to provide structure and predictability to our interactions. The more complex and inter-dependent our social and commercial circumstances, the greater is our reliance on these systems of legal ordering.