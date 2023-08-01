Digital public infrastructure ought to girdle the globe4 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Clarify the doubts other countries may have for India’s DPI model to be embraced across the world
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to the US saw major commercial announcements such as Micron’s commitment to establish a semiconductor plant in India, a deal to acquire 31 Predator drones from General Atomics, and an agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and General Electric to make jet engines for Tejas fighters. A bilateral commitment to implement Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) like India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) got lost in the breathless media coverage. Part of a June 2022 joint statement, it has the potential to set a new template for public-private digital partnerships,
