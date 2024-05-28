Digital tools in the public sphere must be used as shields and not weapons
Summary
- As digital tools are an integral part of our democracy and public life now, it’s vital to reduce the risk of their misuse. This is a challenge.
As India’s democracy nears the end of the world’s largest electoral exercise, it is evident that digital technologies have changed the whole landscape of Indian policymaking, reshaping governance, citizen engagement, political campaigning and elections. This transformation has not only streamlined bureaucratic processes, but also brought services closer to the people, fostering financial inclusion and digital empowerment.