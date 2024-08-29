Opinion
Here’s how organizations can get digital ready without going wrong
Summary
- While every organization is keen on a digital transformation and it’s a priority for CEOs and boards, a BCG study found that most initiatives have been failing. Businesses need a well aligned strategy with clear goals, top leadership commitment and beyond-organization thinking.
Over the past decade, increases in computing power, ubiquitous connectivity and changes in consumer and channel dynamics, along with new competition, have seen digital technology transformations become CEO agenda items.
