A digital transformation has put India on a firm path to its goal of ‘developed country’ status by 2047

India is now the third-largest country in the world in terms of economy-wide digitalization. The first decade of the Digital India Mission can aptly be called India’s ‘Digital Decade’ as we have witnessed an unprecedented digital transformation and emerged as a global leader in digital adoption, assimilation and innovation.
The phenomenal growth in embracing the digital way of life by India’s government, industry and citizens would testify to this.
It has been of benefit to India’s multitudes, particularly in remote regions. We have not only witnessed the fastest 5G rollout in the world but also recorded over 300% growth in the number of internet subscribers—to above 1 billion—in the last 12 years.
India has among the world’s most voracious consumers of wireless data, with its average at 24GB per subscriber. The country also has among the lowest data costs, with 1GB of mobile data available for $0.16. The urban-rural digital divide has also reduced. From 10% internet penetration in 2015, rural areas now account for 56% of the total base of active internet users in the country.