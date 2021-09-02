Digitalize all supply chains to unlock trade efficiencies

Private-sector players are developing various tools to automate manual processes. One such example of digitalization is the DHL Import Easy Tool, which is a first-of-its-kind website-based platform that globally offers a single interface where importers can view and manage all their transactions pertaining to the import process in real-time. This proprietary tool currently being piloted in India is designed to be a one-stop intuitive platform for importers. The tool has so far been adopted by 5,500 importers that use the services of DHL Express, and it promises to help reduce the average turnaround time for imports, apart from enhancing the experience of importers. The key features of this platform include an in-tool communication facility that covers all touchpoints, from pre-clearance and payments to post-clearance instructions for better paperwork management, aimed at hassle-free and faster shipment processing; a single-window dashboard view for all import shipments at every stage of transit, and a user-friendly interface for uploading and downloading shipment paperwork. Such tools highlight an opportunity that exists for many industries to improve their own efficiencies and save costs through digitalization. The government should promote such initiatives under its forthcoming Foreign Trade Policy and National Logistics Policy, both of which are in their final stages. Companies can be given some incentives to adopt digitalization, for example. Subsidizing logistics costs would be compliant with the World Trade Organization’s subsidy rules.