Diplomacy plus: India needs a strategic reset of its relations with China
Summary
- How far should India’s recent thaw in bilateral ties with China go? While this week’s patch-up moves are welcome, the real challenge is to engage the People’s Republic in a relationship that serves Indian interests well.
It has been said that it takes only a minute to rupture ties, but needs years to repair them. The recent meeting between career diplomats from India and China achieved some progress in normalizing relations between the two powerful Asian neighbours, riven by festering border disputes and uneven trade balances. It was the latest in a series of engagements following the October meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping after a gap of almost five years. The two nations agreed to resume people-to-people exchanges as a step towards dispelling mistrust on both sides of the 3,500km border.