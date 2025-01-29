Diplomacy plus: India needs a strategic reset of its relations with China

Ideally, both countries should provide a pan-Asia platform for building and rolling out AI solutions that are free of American or European biases. India and China are also pioneers in frugal innovation, with which DeepSeek has shaken the West, and combining these capabilities could yield valuable breakthroughs in chip technology as well as new standards in clean-tech. Two notes of caution are necessary here. While the cessation of hostilities and enhanced trade ties with China are necessary, India must ensure its multi-faceted relationship with the US is not jeopardized in the process. And we must remember that relations between neighbours can never heal fully unless border issues are resolved once and for all.