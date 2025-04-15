Colossal Biosciences’ dire wolf pups aren’t proof of gene-tech defeating extinction
Summary
- They aren’t the species that roamed during the Ice Age, even if they’re genetically close. They are designer animals created by gene-editing. In terms of what science can do as this technology advances, however, these pups are a marvel all the same.
In a wildly misleading announcement for what is still an amazing achievement, researchers at a Dallas-based startup claimed they’d created dire wolves, a species that has been extinct for more than 12,000 years. To make the news more irresistible, there were images of adorable white fluffy pups named Romulus and Remus.