But scientists can extract DNA from ancient fossils and study it to locate key genetic differences that separate elephants from mammoths, dire wolves from grey wolves, or Neanderthals from us. The real dire wolf lineage diverged from the ancestors of the grey wolf about 5.7 million years ago, and its DNA differs in hundreds of thousands of places. The scientists compared the ancient DNA with that of grey wolves and picked 20 genetic differences deemed most important to the dire wolf’s distinct appearance and combined them with grey-wolf DNA using gene editing.