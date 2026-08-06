Disaster display: the Assam floods reveal India’s outdated apparatus of climate finance

Keeping its risk landscape in mind, over the years Assam has seen a rise in its disaster finance provision from ₹2,541 crore under the 14th Finance Commission (FC) to ₹4,742 crore under the 15th FC. The 16th FC has recommended an allocation of ₹5,825 crore for 2026-31. Lack of fund provisions does not seem to be the state’s problem.