Disaster display: the Assam floods reveal India’s outdated apparatus of climate finance

Assam is the latest victim of a pattern that is becoming normalized in India to a dangerous extent. Another year, the headline may name Bihar, a Himalayan district or a coastal city where a familiar hazard has acquired an unfamiliar intensity.
Assam’s floods this monsoon have claimed 87 lives and affected 349 villages and hundreds of thousands of people across seven districts, with the chief minister describing water levels as unseen in half a century. Upper Assam is not accustomed to such inundation.