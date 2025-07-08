India’s disaster risk financing needs to evolve as new options emerge
Successive Finance Commissions (FCs) have aided the cause, no doubt, but the country’s vulnerabilities have also grown. Perhaps the 16th FC will look at some new models that could be adopted to ensure India doesn’t scramble for funds if disaster strikes.
It often begins with a tremor underfoot. Or the rising howl of wind over the coastline. Or the dull, ceaseless drum of rain on rooftops that quickly evokes panic once streets begin to fill. Disasters don’t arrive with subtlety. They crash into lives, homes, cities and the economy with devastating regularity. In just the past five years, India has been battered by cyclones like Amphan and Tauktae, floods in Bengaluru, Assam and Chennai, landslides in Wayanad and erratic monsoons. The price tag? Assessed to be upwards of a staggering ₹50,000 crore annually in economic losses.