The Centre’s privatization package for power utilities is bold but regulation needs fixing first
Summary
The Centre’s push for the privatization of state-run power utilities could transform electricity distribution across India. But regulators need autonomy to resist populist pressure or this bold move could trip on the same old wires.
The government is working on a big proposal to relieve state-owned power distribution utilities, which control about 93% of India’s consumer supply, of their huge debt burden—provided they privatize their electricity retailing business.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story