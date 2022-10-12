Disintermediation: An overblown bank scare

While banks play a vital role as financial intermediaries in an economy, as spotlit by a Nobel award, the advent of an e-rupee would urge a search for better ways to invest pooled savings
Inevitably, finance must reckon with the possibility of a scenario that gets both its menace and promise from the internet: disintermediation. Nothing structural can shift overnight in a sector as tightly regulated as banking, but no system is set in stone either; so let’s not overlook what infotech enables beyond the mere digitization of old processes. With India planning to take its very legal tender digital, the basic purpose of banks is back in debate. Within days of an outline sketch published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) of a proposed e-rupee, a digital currency project that aims not to disrupt Indian banking, a Nobel prize awarded in economics “for research on banks and financial crises" spotlit the vital role of financial intermediation played by banks in an economy. They convert liquid deposits into long loans, which does all economic participants a favour but also leaves them exposed to cash shortfalls and panicky bank runs. Given how grim these may turn out, the solvency of banks is in the public interest.
Clearly, what banks know of creditors aids the efficiency with which our pool of savings is deployed by investors. Also, in a sector that lends out sums several times its capital base, what begins as the gasp of a cash gap can spark withdrawals, choke credit and cause a slump so deep and long that it may well be best for a central lender of last resort to help plug all gaps in good time. Nobel laureate Ben Bernanke acted upon such insights as chief of the US Fed, whose cash infusions of 2007-08 might well have kept the Great Recession from slipping into a Great Depression II. Bank runs, he’d found, were not the result but a cause of the first one. In the US, where bank bail-outs were both monetary and fiscal, critics pointed out a glaring moral hazard: bankers driven to enlarge profits had no reason to watch their risks if bank losses had a public backstop. In India, an echo of this anguish arose a bit later over a pile-up of bad loans and the Centre’s need to recapitalize state-owned lenders. In both cases, tight rules were the sole solution at hand, while even bigger rescues have ridden on liquidity injections since then. The ‘taper tantrum’ of 2013, however, showed how hard it is to unwind policies of ultra-easy money after they push the risk-return calculus of markets into rarefied orbits. Covid put much more money into play, globally. We saw historic booster doses. The post-pandemic irony is that today, as retail inflation rages and central banks tighten money, this year’s policy reversals threaten spasms of their own. Near-zero rates push investors to bear greater risks for returns, after all, and may have generated a fragile web of financial claims that’s too sticky to shrink.
While our grasp of financial dynamics has improved, an ideal safeguard from chaos is far from settled. A digital rupee, once launched, would allow us to explore new options. What if we consign bank runs to history, for example, by asking RBI to hold retail deposits directly? An e-rupee can easily attract savings. As it will bear an RBI promise, money held in cash-like e-token form would be a very safe asset, unlike an account at a bank that must stay solvent to honour transfers via, say, UPI, which looks ‘digital’ but is not risk-free. Offering interest on e-rupee holdings is all it would take to slurp up deposits. As for lenders, they could borrow funds from RBI to on-lend, sharpen their skills of pricing credit risk and thus adapt to thrive. Sure, retail deposits do play a role in credit expansion that may argue for the status quo. But still, let no model escape scrutiny.