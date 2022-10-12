Disintermediation: An overblown bank scare

Clearly, what banks know of creditors aids the efficiency with which our pool of savings is deployed by investors. Also, in a sector that lends out sums several times its capital base, what begins as the gasp of a cash gap can spark withdrawals, choke credit and cause a slump so deep and long that it may well be best for a central lender of last resort to help plug all gaps in good time. Nobel laureate Ben Bernanke acted upon such insights as chief of the US Fed, whose cash infusions of 2007-08 might well have kept the Great Recession from slipping into a Great Depression II. Bank runs, he’d found, were not the result but a cause of the first one. In the US, where bank bail-outs were both monetary and fiscal, critics pointed out a glaring moral hazard: bankers driven to enlarge profits had no reason to watch their risks if bank losses had a public backstop. In India, an echo of this anguish arose a bit later over a pile-up of bad loans and the Centre’s need to recapitalize state-owned lenders. In both cases, tight rules were the sole solution at hand, while even bigger rescues have ridden on liquidity injections since then. The ‘taper tantrum’ of 2013, however, showed how hard it is to unwind policies of ultra-easy money after they push the risk-return calculus of markets into rarefied orbits. Covid put much more money into play, globally. We saw historic booster doses. The post-pandemic irony is that today, as retail inflation rages and central banks tighten money, this year’s policy reversals threaten spasms of their own. Near-zero rates push investors to bear greater risks for returns, after all, and may have generated a fragile web of financial claims that’s too sticky to shrink.