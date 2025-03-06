Disinvestment: The government must take a clear stance on PSE stake sales
Summary
- Sluggish disinvestment signals a shift in the Centre’s position on state ownership of businesses. We need clarity on the future of public sector enterprises. Doesn’t their privatization favour India’s economy?
In recent years, the government’s policy on disinvestment has been cloudy. While it has in the past endorsed the mantra that ‘the government has no business being in business,’ its actions would suggest otherwise. Its move to grant Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) ‘Navratna’ status should bring back attention to this aspect of India’s policy.