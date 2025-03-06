Disinvestment: The government must take a clear stance on PSE stake sales

India’s disinvestment programme has seen a marked slowdown over the past half decade or so. Before 2022-23, the Centre’s annual PSE sell-off targets used to far exceed ₹1 trillion, even though actual sales fell short. In the current fiscal year, it has raised only about ₹8,625 crore through stake sales till January, a far cry from the past. In fact, now it doesn’t even set an explicit target for offloading PSE equity, having subsumed it under ‘miscellaneous capital receipts’ in the budget for 2025-26.