30 Aug 2023, 11:58 PM IST Corporate workplaces should adopt the SC handbook
Language is a powerful scalpel. We need leaders who will act as surgeons, wielding this scalpel with precision, intentionality and consistency.
In theory, there is little doubt that stereotypes of any kind are regressive, whether relating to race, gender or nationality, but there is less consensus about how to go about dismantling them in everyday life. Which is why the recent Supreme Court handbook on combating gender stereotypes is so interesting. I believe it employs a ‘scalpel’ approach to gender discrimination, rather than a ‘sledgehammer’ technique—an approach that works equally well for corporate workplaces and other organizations, as it does for the judiciary. Let me explain.