Rahul Matthan: AI models aren’t copycats but learners just like us
Disney and Universal are suing AI image maker Midjourney for alleged copyright violation. But such allegations of intellectual property theft fail to acknowledge that AI models don’t copy but learn. Just as humans do.
On 11 June 2025, Disney and Universal filed a lawsuit against Midjourney, claiming that the AI image-generation platform was creating “recognisable" images of characters over which they held exclusive rights. This is the latest in a series of complaints lodged against AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, alleging that this revolutionary new technology conflicts with the way intellectual property law has operated for centuries.