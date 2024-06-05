Disparities in schooling quality need to end for better outcomes
Summary
- While the Right to Education Act of 2009 addressed access issues, education quality remains uneven across Indian states. Learning outcome disparities must be addressed with focused interventions and resource allocations, engaging teachers and parents in the process.
Access to school is not sufficient; the quality of education is equally critical. While the Right to Education (RTE) Act of 2009 effectively addressed access issues, the quality of education remains heterogeneous across states in India. Empirical studies, including the National Achievement Survey (NAS), illustrate these disparities and emphasize the necessity of prioritizing learning outcomes.