Disparity between rural and urban consumption is less than what it looks like
Summary
- Rural spending has begun to resemble the urban kind on unhealthful consumption far more than on healthful items.
The per-person monthly spending in urban areas of India in 2022-23 was 1.72 times that in rural areas. It was ₹3,773 and ₹6,459 in rural and urban areas respectively, as per the government’s recently released data on household consumption expenditure. Let us delve deeper into all the categories that lead to this gap in rural-urban consumption.