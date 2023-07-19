Dispel myths around innovation to create a culture that fosters it

Myth: Innovation needs to be disruptive: The narrative of disruption often takes centre-stage when we speak of innovation. Yes, there are examples of silver-bullet moments, when an innovation is a complete breakthrough and truly disruptive. However, many innovations result from evolutionary changes achieved through a series of incremental improvements. One could think of the entire smartphone category as an exemplar, where each player has built on the innovations done by someone else in the category. Another embodiment of it is the Toyota Production System, a philosophy focused on waste reduction and continuous process refinement that revolutionized the global automobile industry (and more). It underlines that innovation can be gradual and iterative, rather than just radical and disruptive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}