Dispelling myths about capital dumping would serve India well

Let’s talk economic growth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal to grow our gross domestic product (GDP) at 9% per annum. Macro- economics teaches us that capital investment is needed to drive economic growth. The incremental capital output ratio (ICOR) for an economy refers to the units of capital needed to drive one unit of growth. India’s ICOR of about 4.5 (source: Reserve Bank of India) translates to a capital investment requirement of 40% (9%x4.5) of GDP. India’s domestic savings rate, a measure of our domestic investment capacity, hovers at around 28% of GDP (source: World Bank). Domestic sources thus cannot fully supply the capital we need for growth. A large part of this deficit of 12% of GDP must be funded by foreign capital inflows. Even for 6.8% GDP growth, a Confederation of Indian Industry-Ernst & Young study estimated that India would need $120-$160 billion in foreign direct investment every year.

