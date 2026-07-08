District-wise GDP data will help but the execution of this idea is best left to Indian states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for district-level GDP estimates, made at the 11th Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, was welcome. For too long, Indian economic policymaking has been driven by aggregates that obscure as much as they reveal.
But before enthusiasm outpaces architecture, one question must be settled: who produces these numbers, how and whose numbers count? The answer matters enormously. Getting it wrong could produce a statistical exercise that is politically convenient but economically hollow.
There are, broadly, two approaches to estimating district domestic product (DDP).
The first, and currently dominant, is top-down: start with the national or state GDP and allocate shares downward using proxy indicators like workforce size, electricity consumption or other indicators.
It is administratively straightforward, but measures nothing new—the numbers are, by construction, consistent with the national accounts from which they derive. No ground-level reality is observed.