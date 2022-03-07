Ditch the move to raise the lowest GST slab

Instead, the GST Council should hike the tax rate for high-end consumption goods and services in the highest slab of 28%, as pointed out by National Institute of Public Finance and Policy's Suranjali Tandon in an interview to Mint. According to her analysis of GST revenue collections, there is a rebound in conspicuous consumption, as also seen from the sharp increase in sales of premium branded cars amid the peak of the second wave earlier in the current financial year. The rich, unable to spend during the lockdowns, accumulated savings. Their pent-up demand for consumption should be tapped into for raising additional revenues. Not the demand for essentials in the lowest tax slab. The not-rich should be spared this new squeeze.