Ditch the move to raise the lowest GST slab

The rich, unable to spend during the lockdowns, accumulated savings. Their pent-up demand for consumption should be tapped into for raising additional revenues. Not the demand for essentials in the lowest tax slab. The not-rich should be spared this new squeeze
The GST Council wants to raise the lowest tax slab to 8% from 5% at present, as early as in its next meeting. This proposal has reportedly emerged from a report under preparation by a panel of state finance ministers on suggestions for increasing revenue. Estimates put the additional revenues the hike may yield at ₹1.50 trillion a year, based on the thumb rule that increasing the tax rate in the lowest slab by a 1% yields additional revenue of ₹50,000 crore annually.
The ministers in the panel, news agency PTI reports, have come up with the recommendation to hike the tax rate for the lowest slab in the four-tier structure of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% tax rates, respectively. In this structure, while essential items are exempted or taxed at the lowest slab, luxury and demerit goods and services attract the highest slab. Cess on luxury and sin goods is collected on top of the highest 28% slab. This cess is used to compensate states for the loss of revenue on transition to the GST relative to the revenue they were likely to have collected under the indirect system it replaced.
While the centre and the states’ desperation for raising more revenues to cushion government spending in the midst of economic uncertainty and stubbornly high fiscal deficit levels is understandable, and even desirable, the GST Council’s move to increase the rate of taxation on consumption of goods in the necessities category defies logic and upends basic macroeconomics. The GST Council risks a grave policy error here that will further dampen the economic impulses and it should tread carefully.
One of the chief characteristics of the economy’s current troubles is the weakness in private consumption. This pain predates the shock from the covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns to household incomes and small businesses. Even in FY19, the year before the covid-19 outbreak, companies were reporting weakness in consumption demand. The latest revised GDP estimates for the year put growth at an anaemic 3.7%. The pandemic dealt additional shocks to incomes in the last two years. There is no evidence yet of households recovering from those.
Worse, inflation, especially in fuels and edible oils, has eroded the purchasing power of pandemic-ravaged incomes. Rising input prices are forcing even FMCG giants such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd to Godrej Consumer Products to raise retail prices. On top of that, the war in Ukraine is set to further aggravate inflationary forces by sending global commodity, food and crude oil prices soaring.
Even before these newer pressures and weaknesses came into play, economists across the board were making a case for government to provide support for consumption in the economy, even if they differ on the choice of channel for doing so: While some such as Jehangir Aziz want more money in the hands of consumers to avoid permanent scarring and losses, others argue in favour of infrastructure spending.
Therefore, the proposal to do the exact opposite by slapping a tax on consumption of the lowest GST slab will be a fresh blow to household budgets and further dampen demand conditions.
Instead, the GST Council should hike the tax rate for high-end consumption goods and services in the highest slab of 28%, as pointed out by National Institute of Public Finance and Policy's Suranjali Tandon in an interview to Mint. According to her analysis of GST revenue collections, there is a rebound in conspicuous consumption, as also seen from the sharp increase in sales of premium branded cars amid the peak of the second wave earlier in the current financial year. The rich, unable to spend during the lockdowns, accumulated savings. Their pent-up demand for consumption should be tapped into for raising additional revenues. Not the demand for essentials in the lowest tax slab. The not-rich should be spared this new squeeze.
