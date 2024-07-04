Diversity, equity and inclusion: Action over eloquence please
Summary
- An ‘affinity bias’ could explain why so many organizations that claim commitment to DEI policies fail to walk their talk on the matter, as seen in the low priority it’s frequently given. Sound decisions emerge when diverse views are taken into account and an inclusive culture is fostered.
Asix months’ grace period was something I learnt to negotiate in assignments as one of the first women working in the infrastructure sector. When I was posted in the ports sub-sector, or in a large infrastructure project, many would question my suitability as a woman officer for a role in a male-dominated field.