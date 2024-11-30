The death of the idea of affirmative action
Summary
- Walmart has joined a growing list of corporations dismantling their DEI initiatives, claiming it reflects the changing beliefs of their customer base. With the political climate shifting, what are the ramifications of such corporate decisions
When Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, and one of the biggest employers in the US with more than 1.6 million employees, says that it is rolling back a majority of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives (DEI), it can mean only one thing – that the idea of using “positive discrimination" as a tool of social justice is dead.