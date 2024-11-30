The death of the idea of affirmative action

These developments are not just about for-profit companies correcting course to adjust to new market realities. They mark the end–or at least the beginning of the end–of the idea that one can use affirmative action, or institutionalised “positive discrimination", to correct perceived social inequities. It began in 1961 in the US, with then President John F. Kennedy signing executive order 10925, which was later formalised by his successor Lyndon Johnson, to create equal employment opportunities for African Americans. This laid the foundation for policies which, over the years, grew to embrace a whole spectrum of people viewed as disadvantages for reasons of race, gender or sexual orientation.