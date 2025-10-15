Let enterprise flourish: Policy mustn’t punish risk-takers in the name of reducing uncertainty
This Diwali, India must recall its age-old ethos of profit as a reward for risk. The real challenge businesses face is uncertainty not from markets, but from opaque rules and shifting regulations. Make space for the profit motive and don’t intervene unnecessarily in matters of risk and reward.
The country is gearing up to celebrate Diwali, which, along with the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, is celebrated as the festival of Goddess Mahalakshmi. Business and trading communities spruce up their establishments and refurbish signs of ‘Shubh Labh’ (auspicious profit), often prominently displayed. The importance of profit and the profit motive is imbued in our culture and the worship of Mahalakshmi is associated with reverence for profit-making.