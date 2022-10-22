Diwali sales spike and the Advaita of economics

Festivals and their associated spending on making merry reaffirm and celebrate the interdependence of human beings, the sense that people need other people to be whole. This vision of humanity is alien to modernity, characterised by the unique, isolated individual, who sees others as mere counterparties in market transactions, in which one earns money by selling one’s skill and effort, and uses the money to procure whatever one wants or needs. This world of isolated individuals who privilege money and things was described famously by Margaret Thatcher, when she said there is no such thing as society — there are individuals, families and the market. This vision overlooks the underlying social relations, makes for alienation and loneliness.