Déjà vu over the story of a calamity foretold

The loss-and-damage clause has been a contentious issue. For decades, developing nations have demanded that rich industrialized nations compensate the vulnerable for natural disasters that can be traced to carbon-heavy lifestyles pursued by the well-off since the dawn of the Industrial Age. The problem with what was agreed upon at CoP-27 is that it leaves a lot to the imagination and good sense of rich countries. Again, critics and pessimists cannot be faulted for comparing this with the Paris Agreement of 2015, under which the rich world promised to pay developing and poor nations $100 billion every year to help them adopt clean technology and build infrastructure to mitigate climate risks, such as floods from rising sea levels, but ended up disbursing a pittance. CoP-27 ended without finalizing the size of the funding pool, how and from where the money would come, and the modus for disbursing it. Sceptics see this as a replay of Paris, with the US again likely to play truant. Any disbursement to the global fund will have to first pass muster in the US House of Representatives, which is now dominated by Republicans, staunch climate deniers. Once again, pledges have been made without much likelihood of their being upheld.