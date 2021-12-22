DMRC, not Reliance, is being arrogant, Mr Mehta

DMRC can raise a loan from the market, or the government could give it a loan, to finance its payment of compensation to DAMEPL. The total amount of credit in the system would remain the same, but it would be borne by those who should bear it, and avoid needless bankruptcy complications for a set of companies in the Anil Ambani group. For a company to face bankruptcy because it is unable to collect the money it is owed, so that it could repay its loans, is systemic dysfunction. For the state to initiate and sustain such dysfunction is to mark the traverse from arrogance to hubris and the inevitable fall.