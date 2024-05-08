Do hybrid bonds actually offer bank depositors any protection?
Summary
- The issue needs to be settled. At stake is their ability to absorb losses and act as capital cushions for lenders.
During the last few years, there have been a few instances of the write-down of debt capital instruments issued by banks in the Indian market—such as the Tier 1 bonds of Yes Bank in March 2020 and Tier 2 bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in November 2020 after being declared non-viable by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Similarly, there have been precedents of the complete write-off of these instruments globally, the most recent being the Tier 1 bonds of Credit Suisse following its takeover by UBS.