Do hybrid bonds actually offer bank depositors any protection?

These bonds are also known as ‘hybrid bonds’ as they have the features of debt as well as equity capital. Consider the risk of write-offs. In an event of stress, these bonds bear the brunt of value destruction even before the bank’s equity holders are called upon to take a loss, as per the terms of their issuance. This can lead to great losses borne by bondholders. In the Indian banking system, such debt capital instruments surpassed ₹4 trillion on 31 March 2024 (a fifth of the system’s net worth of over ₹21 trillion), with Tier 1 bonds accounting for around 30% of total outstanding debt capital instruments.