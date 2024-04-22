Do interest rates matter anymore?
SummaryThe economy may be chugging along, but usury could bring a day of reckoning.
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates 11 times between March 2022 and January 2024. Short rates have gone from zero to 5.5%. Meanwhile, the economy is growing at close to 3%. Unemployment hasn’t surged. Commodities are booming. Stocks hit an all-time high at the end of March. To borrow from “When Harry Met Sally" (1989), if that’s the outcome of higher rates, “I’ll have what she’s having."