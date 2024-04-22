Do interest rates matter anymore?

Aren’t banks at risk when rates go up? Some. March 2023 saw a flurry of failures at such regional banks as Silicon Valley and Republic, mainly those that didn’t hedge their interest-rate risk. Big banks hedge, so they aren’t as exposed to rate hikes. They mainly care about the spread between how much it costs them to borrow vs. rates they can charge to lend—the net interest margin. Recent bank earnings have been a mixed bag, but it’s certainly no financial crisis.