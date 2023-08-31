Do not grudge Spain its wasteful tomato slugfest

Do not grudge Spain its wasteful tomato slugfest2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Tonnes of this veggie hurled around for La Tomatina may be a stunning sight in an India hit by its scarcity, but we have economic and gracious reasons to take it with a pinch of salt
On Wednesday, about 20,000 revellers celebrated La Tomatina in the Spanish town of Buñol, splashing the streets red, literally—with squished tomatoes, as the name suggests, in a merry slugfest of this vegetable. This world-famous friendly fight has been an annual feature since 1945, when an accidental flare-up saw tomatoes being picked up by rowdies from street vendors and hurled during a cultural parade. That set off a tradition that has seldom been skipped; covid, of course, came in the way. Here in India, the irony of these visuals is hard to miss. Even as Buñol pulped an estimated 120 tonnes of tomatoes (claimed to be over-ripe), we have had to grapple with a shortage that saw prices soar this summer to burn holes in Indian pockets. Many kitchens have had to make do without this veggie, which is as vital to many of our recipes as rice is to biryani. With puree packs vanishing from shop shelves in response to that spike, one can’t help but wonder if we could have been spared the sour taste left by La Tomatina. Couldn’t some of the festival’s squishy ammo have been packed off to India before it ripened?