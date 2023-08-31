Do not grudge Spain its wasteful tomato slugfest

On Wednesday, about 20,000 revellers celebrated La Tomatina in the Spanish town of Buñol, splashing the streets red, literally—with squished tomatoes, as the name suggests, in a merry slugfest of this vegetable. This world-famous friendly fight has been an annual feature since 1945, when an accidental flare-up saw tomatoes being picked up by rowdies from street vendors and hurled during a cultural parade. That set off a tradition that has seldom been skipped; covid, of course, came in the way. Here in India, the irony of these visuals is hard to miss. Even as Buñol pulped an estimated 120 tonnes of tomatoes (claimed to be over-ripe), we have had to grapple with a shortage that saw prices soar this summer to burn holes in Indian pockets. Many kitchens have had to make do without this veggie, which is as vital to many of our recipes as rice is to biryani. With puree packs vanishing from shop shelves in response to that spike, one can’t help but wonder if we could have been spared the sour taste left by La Tomatina. Couldn’t some of the festival’s squishy ammo have been packed off to India before it ripened? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The word ‘ripened’ holds a big clue to the answer. Tomatoes are highly perishable. Sent across the high seas from Europe, they would reach domestic shores unfit for consumption, though this stock need not be dumped if it hasn’t gone smelly; a local version of the slugfest has had enthusiasts ever since it featured in a Hindi film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; and since red fluids find plenty of projectile use in festive fights on Holi, the basic format of this revelry isn’t exactly unfamiliar. Anyway, the point is that without cold storage, these red bulbs rot far sooner than onions and potatoes. Cold shipping costs are steep. Air cargo could do a speedy job of delivery, but that would also mean a consignment with a landed bill much too large to help tame tomato prices here. In an emergency, maybe the Air Force could airlift the precious stuff, but New Delhi would have to negotiate a global maze of diplomacy for that. Perhaps Madrid’s high spirits after Spain’s recent football World Cup victory could clear its runways for plane-loads bound for India. The cost arithmetic of all this, however, would be a sure dampener.

India would be better-off looking to neighbours for tomato supplies. And so it has. An unspecified quantity of it was imported in August from Nepal to boost availability in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar through government set-up retail distribution points at heavily subsidized prices. Our Nepal border has long been known to be porous, with informal trade channels in operation, so perhaps unofficial inflows from there will carry on. The proof, as always, lies in the pudding. Tomatoes are now found to be retailing at ₹50 per kg in some places, down from ₹250 not too long ago. But the shock waves linger. "Even tomatoes need a vacation," Burger King had declared about a fortnight ago, to explain why they had gone missing from its menu, as they had at various other fast-food chains as well. For homes that still miss the veggie dearly, La Tomatina paints an appalling picture of wastage. But Spain's an entirely other market. And it's not just its inability to help us by defying distance that should make us shrug, it's global courtesy, too. We cannot grudge another country its cultural quirks and fun occasions. On the whole, this cheerful slugfest is best taken with a generous pinch of salt.