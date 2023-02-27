Low-income countries have been watching the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank heads for any move forward on debt relief. What has emerged is a mixed bag. While no specific agreement has yet been spelt out after a two-day meeting in Bengaluru that concluded on Saturday, the group’s 20 member countries did recommit to structured debt relief as a broad need for economies battered by the pandemic and then disruptions wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Awkwardly, the usual G20 joint communique after this high-level huddle was not issued, owing to sharp differences over Moscow’s actions between the West and the ‘no limits’ bloc of Russia and China. Still, some progress has been made, with the G20 arriving at a common position on the language to deal with debt vulnerabilities, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Incremental as it may seem, it is significant given the desperate condition of many African and other poor countries, such as Ghana, Zambia and Ethiopia, which risk slipping into a debt crisis should relief take too long. Even Sri Lanka, though classified as middle-income, is in dire need of financial support. Food and energy shortages after the outbreak of war in Europe made hardscrabble lives harder in several countries, putting lives and livelihoods at risk. Let’s not forget that low-income countries account for more than half the world’s poverty and only a fraction of global output. Their financial needs are high and burdens heavy.

Worrying levels of indebtedness were highlighted by the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook of October 2022. The report put the debt level of emerging and developing countries at about 50% of GDP in 2018. After rising above 60% in 2020 amid covid, it went down to about 55% of GDP in 2022. Though not at a peak, it’s still higher than pre-pandemic times and a patch of gloomy growth or stagflation with costlier credit could entrap debtors unable to generate sufficient resources to meet pay-back obligations. Making matters worse, much of that dicey debt is owed to China, whose opaque dealings on project finance fans suspicions of a geopolitical design to capture overseas assets. According to the World Bank, China has been the biggest bilateral lender to these countries, with its share of loans rising to about half by 2021 from under a fifth just over a decade earlier. Given its outsized role, China must move fast on granting debt relief. But Beijing’s view of multilateral institutions as US proxies may have led it to its part-defensive and part-evasive stance of asking them to act. This divergence has raised the risk of debt relief ending up as a casualty of geopolitics.

Where exactly Chinese self-interest lies is not easy to gauge in its bilateral lending deals. Also, a deepening divide between the two blocs since the Ukraine war has made it increasingly difficult to reach common ground. But the world can’t afford to let this stymie action. It’s in the global economy’s best interest that no country ends up financially strapped. In a highly interconnected world that must prosper evenly for ideal outcomes, the problems of no country would be just its own. Given today’s web of trade, financial and other links, a crisis in the global south could easily spill over to other parts of the world economy, dragging everyone’s prospects down. It’s therefore in everybody’s interest that no weak country is left to its fate. The world may be geopolitically split, but the G20 must do what’s best for us all.