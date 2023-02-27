Do not let a geopolitical split hold up debt relief

Low-income countries have been watching the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank heads for any move forward on debt relief. What has emerged is a mixed bag. While no specific agreement has yet been spelt out after a two-day meeting in Bengaluru that concluded on Saturday, the group’s 20 member countries did recommit to structured debt relief as a broad need for economies battered by the pandemic and then disruptions wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Awkwardly, the usual G20 joint communique after this high-level huddle was not issued, owing to sharp differences over Moscow’s actions between the West and the ‘no limits’ bloc of Russia and China. Still, some progress has been made, with the G20 arriving at a common position on the language to deal with debt vulnerabilities, India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Incremental as it may seem, it is significant given the desperate condition of many African and other poor countries, such as Ghana, Zambia and Ethiopia, which risk slipping into a debt crisis should relief take too long. Even Sri Lanka, though classified as middle-income, is in dire need of financial support. Food and energy shortages after the outbreak of war in Europe made hardscrabble lives harder in several countries, putting lives and livelihoods at risk. Let’s not forget that low-income countries account for more than half the world’s poverty and only a fraction of global output. Their financial needs are high and burdens heavy.

