Do not let a licence raj for apps set India back

Time is running out for citizens to send in comments on India’s proposed telecom bill, which, as it stands, could transform how the internet is used—in alarming ways. The bill had set out to modernize the antiquated laws that govern our telecom sector. While an update was needed, the draft bill shows that the government is keen to gift itself a licence raj that might not only stifle digital innovation, but also invade user privacy. It begins with a basic flaw in definition that lets the term “telecommunication services" include almost every aspect of our online experience—from email and social media to within-app messaging and video sharing—that rides on telecom airwaves. Next, the government claims a default monopoly over all such services in India, with private players needing a licence to operate, just as telecom firms do. So Gmail, WhatsApp and Zoom, among other apps on our handsets, would suddenly need a government nod. This goes against an elementary truth of digital life: The internet is not owned by any state. Nor do apps use state-allotted spectrum to work. Since licensing would imply a new lever of control, it would impinge on our right to free expression, too. The bill must roll back this over-reach.
Even with clear criteria laid out and no limit on permit issuance, licensing would hand the state arbitrary authority over market entry. This tends to promote toll collection and suffocate innovation, as our all-encompassing licence raj during the heyday of statism should remind us. It would be tragic because openly accessible markets hold the key to innovation, which is at the heart of a digital leap that India’s economy is poised for. We must not squash startups with a new regulatory burden. It may suit telecom incumbents to demand the licensing of anything we use to keep in touch, since they have become data sellers after various apps took over their original role. But this is a patently false equivalence. Telecom firms need spectrum allocations to offer us internet access, which was what justified their licensing, while the apps in question do not (and can thus function without a licence raj, as they have so far). Only a maximalist ownership role of the state would allow state overlordship of chat enablers; this is an approach taken by colonial and communist regimes, not democratic administrations that prioritize business and social freedom.
The draft telecom bill also expects all licensed telecom services to “unequivocally identify the person to whom it provides services, through a verifiable mode of identification as may be prescribed." True, online anonymity is a mixed blessing, but while know-your-customer norms do help secure bank services, etc, applying it to social interactions would be a case of overkill. The bill, which seems to draw its inspiration from a colonial-era law designed to keep people under watch, would technically make message traceability—or the breaking of encryption—a licence condition. Separate rules asking for this face a legal challenge for privacy violation, and so long as our personal data is protected by no law, we may find ourselves exposed to prying eyes even more. This, despite our judiciary having upheld the need to protect us from invasions of privacy, be it by Big Tech or big government. The Supreme Court has held privacy to be part of our package of fundamental rights, which makes it essential to our democratic freedoms. The draft telecom bill violates both commercial sense and Constitutional wisdom. Parliament must not enact it in its current form.
