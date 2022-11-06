Do not let a licence raj for apps set India back

Even with clear criteria laid out and no limit on permit issuance, licensing would hand the state arbitrary authority over market entry. This tends to promote toll collection and suffocate innovation, as our all-encompassing licence raj during the heyday of statism should remind us. It would be tragic because openly accessible markets hold the key to innovation, which is at the heart of a digital leap that India’s economy is poised for. We must not squash startups with a new regulatory burden. It may suit telecom incumbents to demand the licensing of anything we use to keep in touch, since they have become data sellers after various apps took over their original role. But this is a patently false equivalence. Telecom firms need spectrum allocations to offer us internet access, which was what justified their licensing, while the apps in question do not (and can thus function without a licence raj, as they have so far). Only a maximalist ownership role of the state would allow state overlordship of chat enablers; this is an approach taken by colonial and communist regimes, not democratic administrations that prioritize business and social freedom.