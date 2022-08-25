Do not let complacency get in the country’s way

We have been buying discounted oil from Russia in disregard of the West’s sanctions. This offers us some respite. A chief component of India’s exports is infotech and IT-related services, which are fairly insulated from moderate slowdowns. A major migration to the cloud and other digital outlays present software firms with opportunities. The rollout of 5G telecom networks will widen this scope. As the slowdown will force global cost-cutting, India’s edge could shine through. Meanwhile, price slumps that follow declines in demand could cheapen inputs for Indian manufacturers. With capacity utilization levels having risen this year, expansions could restart. Infra projects are likely to act as a big spur for that. As India urbanizes, thousands of additional square kilometres of urban space would need to be built, provided with power lines, telecom towers, sewerage, piped drinking water, and much else. New towns would have to be filled with homes, schools and hospitals, restaurants, shops and offices. All these would need to be painted, furnished, polished. And India’s demographic profile favours fast growth for the foreseeable future. An ageing world has created enough financial savings to provide the money needed to build the infrastructure emerging markets need, and we have proven to be an attractive destination for capital. What we also need to focus on is social cohesion and political stability. Strife could result should a large minority find that it cannot live with dignity along with the majority. Then, there are policy wrinkles to sort out, such as those that strain our power sector, strip education of quality and make contract enforcement difficult. India can become an economic superpower, but not if we assume it will be thrust upon us.

