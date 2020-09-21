Do not let cynicism stall our farm sector reforms

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that India’s farm sector reforms do not mean that farmers will lose the option of selling their produce at minimum support prices (MSPs) to the government. That a clarification was needed at all reveals the vulnerability of agriculturalists to rumours of legislation designed to favour big business over them. An agitation seems to have erupted in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere against opening up the sector to private purchases and supply contracts. It was stirred up by opposition leaders after the Akali Dal, a long-time ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), fell out with the ruling party over the issue. Suspicions appear to have been fanned by the haste with which two bills were passed in Parliament, but a closer look at the laws in question ought to reassure farmers that their basic aim is to grant them what they have long been deprived of—choice. One enactment allows farmers to freely sell their output to buyers, without the need of going to an agricultural produce market committee-controlled mandi for this purpose, while the other creates an enabling framework for farmers to sign supply deals with companies. Combined with a lifting of restrictions on the private storage of farm products, these moves will push the sector towards a market system that could reward farmers better for their efforts.

The primary sector accounts for 15% of our economy but supports about two-thirds of the population in some way or another. For too long have we kept farms under a stiff regime of controls in the name of food security. As with all over-regulation, it has bred interest groups that thrive on money made as intermediaries, leaving cultivators with an unfairly small share of the final value realized on what they cultivate. Our farmers needed to be empowered with choice, the stuff of democracy and market efficiency. With the monopsony of our mandi network gone, they could turn to other buyers ready to bid higher than the state-set prices. They could even store foodgrain or other non-perishable items and wait for higher prices, or strike bargains with firms that may be willing to provide modern tools and knowhow for productivity improvement. In general, theory suggests that multiple buyers will push up demand and farm-gate prices. In case of a rate-crushing episode of oversupply, the government could pick up the harvest at MSPs to fill its granaries. Why should anyone object?

A statement made by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an Akali Dal minister who quit the government in protest, might explain some of the anxiety. She cited the fear of an unknown farmer that once large private entities enter, the mandi system will wither away, leaving corporate buyers with excessive sway over the livelihoods of those toiling away in their fields. This bleak portrayal assumes the replacement of a state monopsony with a private one. There is no reason to expect such a gross dereliction of state responsibility. Still, it would help the cause if farmers got to see early signs of true rivalry among buyers. If global procurers are allowed to buy stock for overseas consumption, for example, this should be spelt out by the Centre—though it is likely to raise some hard questions over the validity of input subsidies. We may also need to acquaint farmers with online platforms that can demonstrate the advantage of having many bidders vie for their wares. Implemented well, farm reforms could potentially uplift millions.

