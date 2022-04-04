Do the states have a case for more GST shortfall compensations?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ensuring states have funds to spend is crucial, as their expenditures tend to lift GDP growth more than those of the Centre. But if the Centre wants to give in to the states’ pressure again, then it must lay down firm, non-negotiable conditions for agreeing to extend the compensation period
The goods and services tax (GST) regime will turn five in June, which will mark the end of the period for which compensation was assured to states in case of collections falling short. At the time of its introduction, states’ revenue subsumed under GST was legislatively protected for the transition period of five years from FY18 to FY22. Any shortfall – relative to the constant growth of 14% per annum over the FY16 revenue base assumed – was to be funded through the imposition of the compensation cess on sin and luxury goods, which is levied on items such as aerated drinks, coal, pan masala, cigarettes and automobiles over the peak GST rate of 28%.
The finances of state governments aren’t in great shape after the pandemic hit their exchequers. And, GST collections have been missing the 14% growth target, as the pandemic also hit consumption spending in the economy. And so, the states want the Centre to continue compensating them for their GST revenue shortfall beyond 2022. Mint has reported that the GST Council meeting likely to be held in the second half of April is expected to be a stormy one, as the Centre, in a financial squeeze itself, is reluctant to commit additional support to states out of the fear of upsetting its fiscal calculations.
Do the states have a case? GST compensation for three financial years, FY18, FY19 and FY20, has already been paid to the states. The compensation cess collections were sufficient to cover the shortfall in GST collections of state governments in FY18 and FY19. But there was a shortfall in cess collection due to GDP slowdown in FY20, which worsened in FY21 because of the impact of the pandemic. The combined effect of the hit on GST and cess collections increased the requirement for compensation during the pandemic.
The Centre, whose finances were badly hit by the pandemic, decided in October 2020 to borrow ₹1.10 lakh crore from the market and pass it on as back-to-back loans to states in lieu of compensation cess for FY21. In effect, the Centre provided compensation through two separate means during the pandemic: the loans plus ₹0.91 lakh crore out of the GST compensation cess collections. The same was also done for FY22. The Centre borrowed ₹1.59 lakh crore from the market through a special window and passed it on to the states/ UTs as a back-to-back loan. As in the previous year, the Centre also released a compensation cess of ₹60,000 crore.
Neither principal nor interest will be paid by states on the loans the Centre has taken to pay them for the compensation cess and GST collections shortfalls. They do not have to bear any costs for the loans. To enable the Centre to repay loans taken to compensate states for the GST collection shortfall, the GST Council voted last September to extend the levy of compensation cess till March 2026. The collection in this extended period is to be used for repaying the back-to-back loans taken by the Centre in FY21 and FY22 for paying the compensation to the states. It was not for compensating states for an extended period.
Now the states are demanding a share in these cess collections. If that is agreed to, how will the Centre repay the loans?
The fact is that the weakness in the economy that precedes the Covid pandemic is one of the reasons GST collections have suffered. With GDP growth slowing down, there’s no way GST collections could have grown 14%. When incomes aren’t growing, consumption rarely would. The absurd design and rate structure of the GST is a contributing factor to this economic weakness. The bulk of the blame for this mess goes to the states. Former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian has recorded the details in his writings about the deliberations ahead of the GST’s rollout between the states and the centre in which state after state was interested only in the new tax system replicating as far as possible the complex tax system it was to replace. If the GST is to replicate the system it is replacing, then why bother with a new system at all?
But the states had such little faith in the reform that they demanded a price for allowing the GST to be introduced: Guarantees for compensation in absence of growth in revenues for five years, unrealistic GST collections growth target, an absurd rate structure not seen anywhere in the world, and the key revenue generators of fuels, alcohol and real estate continuing outside the GST. The choice for the Centre was to give up on the reform or agree to these impractical conditions. It chose the latter. Further, despite the Covid-19 shock plunging the economy into a GDP contraction, the Centre and the states agreed to retain the 14% growth condition for compensation in the pandemic years.
What’s the best way out now? Ensuring states have funds to spend is crucial for the GDP recovery, as their expenditures tend to lift economic growth more than those of the Centre. But if the Centre wants to give in to the states’ pressure again, then it must lay down firm, non-negotiable conditions for agreeing to extend the compensation period beyond FY22: First, under no circumstances will the extended compensation period be for more than three years. Second, the shortfall to be compensated cannot be determined by the 14% growth in GST collections target; the GDP growth year to year must be the sole criteria. This will make the compensation realistic, and it will also reduce the state GST authorities’ disincentives and complacency for collecting the tax efficiently. For which, the compensation should be degressive and reduced by a third every year. Finally, states must agree to reforming the GST by simplifying the rate structure and removing all exemptions to bring alcohol, fuels and real estate into the GST. Without that the economy won’t get the real benefits of the reform.
