Do the states have a case for more GST shortfall compensations?

What’s the best way out now? Ensuring states have funds to spend is crucial for the GDP recovery, as their expenditures tend to lift economic growth more than those of the Centre. But if the Centre wants to give in to the states’ pressure again, then it must lay down firm, non-negotiable conditions for agreeing to extend the compensation period beyond FY22: First, under no circumstances will the extended compensation period be for more than three years. Second, the shortfall to be compensated cannot be determined by the 14% growth in GST collections target; the GDP growth year to year must be the sole criteria. This will make the compensation realistic, and it will also reduce the state GST authorities’ disincentives and complacency for collecting the tax efficiently. For which, the compensation should be degressive and reduced by a third every year. Finally, states must agree to reforming the GST by simplifying the rate structure and removing all exemptions to bring alcohol, fuels and real estate into the GST. Without that the economy won’t get the real benefits of the reform.