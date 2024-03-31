Do we need greater investment? Let’s go by capital efficiency analysis.
Summary
- To achieve 8% growth, India’s investment-to-GDP ratio needs to go up and incremental capital-output ratio must improve.
During the past decade (2013-14 to 2022-23), India’s annual total investments have ranged between 30% and 34% of GDP, barring a dip to 28% of GDP in 2020-21. This is if we measure this proportion using current prices or nominal data (let us refer to it as the ‘nominal investment ratio’). Usually, all ratios— investment, savings, fiscal deficit, current account balance, corporate profits, et al—are measured in nominal data or at current prices. However, there is a growing debate that one should be more focused on the real investments-to-real GDP ratio (the ‘real investment ratio’), rather than the nominal investment ratio. What is the difference between these two ratios? What should we be looking at and what are the key implications?