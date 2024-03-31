Do we need greater investment? Let’s go by capital efficiency analysis.

There is another point. The real investment ratio measures real investments (nominal level deflated by the investment deflator) as a proportion of real GDP/NDP (nominal figure deflated by the GDP/NDP deflator). The GDP/NDP deflator is a composite of deflators for consumption, investments and foreign trade. Hence, a higher real investment ratio vis-à-vis the nominal ratio reflects an investment deflator growing at a slower pace than the GDP deflator, with consumption prices outpacing those of investment goods. For instance, during 2013-14 to 2022-23, while the GDP deflator reported a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, the investment deflator posted a CAGR of 3.9%. Further, whether we take 2004-05 or 2011-12 base data, the gap between the real and nominal investment ratios widens as we move away from the base year. For the 2004-05 base, the difference between the real and nominal investment ratio was 3.3 and 4.1 percentage points respectively in 2010-11 and 2012-13. For the 2011-12 base, the difference widened to 3.5 percentage points between 2017-18 and 2019-20 and was unchanged in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The investment deflator increased at a slower pace than the GDP deflator, irrespective of whether the global (or India’s) investment cycle was very strong (between 2003-04 and 2012-13) or weak (from 2012-13 to 2021-22).