Does a bright future lie beyond the gloomy economic horizon?

The shift to green hydrogen will sharply reduce CO2 emissions, but it is not carbon neutral and certainly not carbon negative, which is what is required to combat global warming. There is now a race among competing technologies that capture CO2 from industrial emissions or from the air and break down and convert the molecule for use in products such as fuels, plastics and other polymers, building materials, etc. Perhaps the most promising of these technologies are those which synthetically reproduce the natural photosynthesis process of plants and improve upon it to directly consume CO2 from the air for useful applications. These technologies exist, but need to be refined and scaled up massively to eventually reduce the CO2 in the atmosphere. Direct carbon capture is again a startup industry with a market of less than $1 billion. But it is expected to grow to $550 billion by 2040 according to some estimates.