Does India have what it takes to build big aircraft?

However, manufacturing a wholly indigenous aircraft is one thing but getting it to fly with requisite certifications from international bodies is another. Here too India scores well. The amicable relations that it enjoys with the US, Europe and Japan could play a big role in achieving Prime Minister Modi’s goals. Every aircraft which is produced globally needs to be certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) or the Japanese aviation authority before it can find a global market. With the cordial relations that India enjoys globally, this will not be a problem provided that the aircraft being manufactured meet global safety, emission, aerodynamics and fuel efficiency standards. This is a problem that an immediate neighbour of India looking to enter the global civil aircraft market is facing. In September, the Civil Aviation Administration of China granted type certification to a narrow-body C919 aircraft being built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. But given the frosty relations between China and the US and other global countries, this aircraft will find it difficult to find markets outside China. But hopefully this will not be the case with Made-in-India aircraft as India’s talent pool is already working in these fields and, what’s more important, excelling at what it does.

