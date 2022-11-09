Does India really need to issue sovereign green bonds?5 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:36 PM IST
They could serve us well if the Centre gets their pricing and deployment monitoring systems right
Sovereign green bonds (SGBs) are the next big thing on the agenda that was unveiled as part of this year’s Union budget announcements. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already begun pilot trials of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and an SGB programme will be introduced soon, as the government has indicated. The concept of a SGB is quite rudimentary. Money raised via these by the government, expected to be ₹16,000 crore this year, would be deployed for green projects.